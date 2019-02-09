Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MISAKYAN, Haig 1937 - 2019 Passed away peacefully on February 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family in his home. Cherished husband of Virginia, married 52 years. Beloved father of Daron and Hagop. Dear brother of Monik (Aret) and Ara (Bonnie). Adored son-in-law of Araxie. Haig will be lovingly remembered by Lucy, John, Jack, Sheyda, Vasken, Melodi, Nora and Leo (Seta). He was a devoted family man who served his Armenian Community for decades and cherished his beloved country Canada. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church Canadian Diocese (Primates Fund) or to the North York General Hospital. The family would like to thank the dedicated doctors and nurses at North York General Hospital as well as the palliative department for their care. A visitation will be held at the Holy Trinity Armenian Church, 920 Progress Ave., Toronto, Ontario M1G 3T5, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Funeral service to follow at 11 o'clock. Interment at York Cemetery, 160 Beecroft Road, Toronto, Ontario M2N 5Z5. Please visit

