Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Halina Barbara MARSZALEK McGREGOR. View Sign Obituary

MARSZALEK McGREGOR, Halina Barbara October 13, 1951 – November 14, 2019 November 14, 2019, marks the day we lost our beloved matriarch, Halina McGregor, who passed away in her 69th year. Cherished mother to Alexandra McGregor (Jamie Livingston), treasured grandmother to James and Ryan Livingston, dearest sister to Linda Charney and Sandra Marszalek (Jim White), and loving aunt to David Charney (Jennifer), Ricky Charney (Yana), Thomas White (Vickie) and Stewart White (Meghan). Halina was born to Edward and Katherine Marszalek in Montreal, where she spent her formative years, culminating in a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University, before continuing on to become a Chartered Accountant. Halina would go on to an esteemed career in finance as a CFO in the chemical and mining sectors, for over thirty years. While her professional successes were many, it was family that brought Halina the greatest joy. Ever patient and kind, Halina was a constant source of love and encouragement to all who knew her. No problem was insurmountable, no favour too big. She was too good for this earth and will be forever missed and remembered in our hearts. Funeral service to take place at St. Eugene De Mazenod Church, in Brampton, on November 16th, at 11 a.m., followed by burial in the Laurentians at St. Sauveur Cemetery, on November 18th.



MARSZALEK McGREGOR, Halina Barbara October 13, 1951 – November 14, 2019 November 14, 2019, marks the day we lost our beloved matriarch, Halina McGregor, who passed away in her 69th year. Cherished mother to Alexandra McGregor (Jamie Livingston), treasured grandmother to James and Ryan Livingston, dearest sister to Linda Charney and Sandra Marszalek (Jim White), and loving aunt to David Charney (Jennifer), Ricky Charney (Yana), Thomas White (Vickie) and Stewart White (Meghan). Halina was born to Edward and Katherine Marszalek in Montreal, where she spent her formative years, culminating in a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University, before continuing on to become a Chartered Accountant. Halina would go on to an esteemed career in finance as a CFO in the chemical and mining sectors, for over thirty years. While her professional successes were many, it was family that brought Halina the greatest joy. Ever patient and kind, Halina was a constant source of love and encouragement to all who knew her. No problem was insurmountable, no favour too big. She was too good for this earth and will be forever missed and remembered in our hearts. Funeral service to take place at St. Eugene De Mazenod Church, in Brampton, on November 16th, at 11 a.m., followed by burial in the Laurentians at St. Sauveur Cemetery, on November 18th. Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close