MARSZALEK McGREGOR, Halina Barbara October 13, 1951 – November 14, 2019 November 14, 2019, marks the day we lost our beloved matriarch, Halina McGregor, who passed away in her 69th year. Cherished mother to Alexandra McGregor (Jamie Livingston), treasured grandmother to James and Ryan Livingston, dearest sister to Linda Charney and Sandra Marszalek (Jim White), and loving aunt to David Charney (Jennifer), Ricky Charney (Yana), Thomas White (Vickie) and Stewart White (Meghan). Halina was born to Edward and Katherine Marszalek in Montreal, where she spent her formative years, culminating in a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University, before continuing on to become a Chartered Accountant. Halina would go on to an esteemed career in finance as a CFO in the chemical and mining sectors, for over thirty years. While her professional successes were many, it was family that brought Halina the greatest joy. Ever patient and kind, Halina was a constant source of love and encouragement to all who knew her. No problem was insurmountable, no favour too big. She was too good for this earth and will be forever missed and remembered in our hearts. Funeral service to take place at St. Eugene De Mazenod Church, in Brampton, on November 16th, at 11 a.m., followed by burial in the Laurentians at St. Sauveur Cemetery, on November 18th.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 16, 2019