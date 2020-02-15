|
WHITTEN, HALLETT JOHN February 10, 1925 – February 11, 2020 Hal passed away peacefully at age 95 at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre on February 11, 2020. Hal was born in Coleman, PEI, one of 5 children. He left the island at 16 to work in a sawmill in the New Brunswick lumber woods. At 18, he volunteered for WWII and set sail aboard the HMCS Prince Rupert having joined the Royal Canadian Navy (April 1943 until October 1945). During this time he completed and survived 16 Atlantic crossings (round trip) ensuring the safety of convoys from "Newfie-to-Derry" and took part escorting convoys through the English Channel on D-Day June 6, 1944. He proudly received the Legion of Honour medal in 2014 (from France). After the war he settled in Ontario and worked as a carpentry foreman for the Toronto School Board while raising his family until his retirement. Following retirement, he enjoyed his cottage times and travelling with his Legion buddies, especially partying it up in Cuba for his 80th birthday. He leaves behind his daughters, Donna (Dean), Patti, and Vicki. Predeceased by wife Alice and daughter Sheree. Proud "Popeye" and "Papa" to grandchildren Danielle, Britney, Larissa, Alex (Tracy), Kylie (Tyler), and Hannah. And even the smallest bunch, 5 great-grandchildren, Alex, Ahmya, Katelina, Axton and baby Bennett. A special thank you to the kind staff at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre "L" wing. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 22nd from 1-3 p.m. at Hal's home away from home, the Pickering 606 Legion: 1555 Bayley Street Pickering, Ontario L1W 1L7. In lieu of flowers, donations to the 606 Pickering Legion or Sunnybrook Veterans Centre would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020