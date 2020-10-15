1/
HALYNA RUSNOV
RUSNOV, HALYNA (nee SANDULAK) On Saturday, October 10, 2020, Halyna Rusnov (nee Sandulak), loving wife and mother of two children, passed away in the comfort of her home surrounded by family at the age of 79. Halyna was born in 1941 in the Ukraine and came to Canada with her (late) mother Olha Sandulak, settling in Montreal before moving on to Toronto, predeceased by her father Ivan Sandulak. During her time working at Ontario Hydro she met a dashing young man who relentlessly pursued her, and on November 1, 1969 she wed Tom Rusnov and they celebrated 50 happy years together. Beloved mother to Tania (Eric), Rob (Alana) and cherished Nana to Hayden, Hunter, Beckham and Karter. Older sister of Bohdan Bilobzetski, godmother of George Turiansky. Sister-in-law to Mary (Bob) Abramovich and Evelyn Rusnov. Lovingly remembered by nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends. Her attention to detail both in her home and her person never went unnoticed. Her impeccable style, nails, hair and make-up always done to perfection left a lasting impression of poise and grace. She took immense pride in her garden which had become much of an aviary over the last few years, with birds pecking at the window in search of peanuts. She made sure they were always taken care of, just like everyone else in her life. A small memorial service will be held Sunday, October 18th at 11 a.m. at Highland Funeral Home in Markham. Due to COVID (unfortunately) by invite only due to limited capacity, contact tracing information will be collected and masks are mandatory. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 15, 2020.
