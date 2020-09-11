CHEN, Hang Fung (nee CHONG) In Loving Memory of Mrs. Hang Fung Chen 1923 - 2020 Mrs. Hang Fung Chen, 97, born on November 19, 1923, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Mr. Yue Fat Chen. Mrs. Chen was born in Ningbo, China, to Mr. Yu Tong Chong and Mrs. Chui Ngor Chu Chong. She is survived by sons, Mr. Stephen Chen (Denise), Dr. William Chen (Kathy), daughters, Mrs. Ellie Flick (Dr. James), Dr. Lily Chen Yap (John), Mrs. Marion Yee (Glenn) and Mrs. Betty Garden (John). She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and spouses, 20 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren, and 8 nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by son Scott (Rosie). She became closely involved with the Cham Shan Buddhist Temple in Toronto. She volunteered as secretary, assisting with the temple's accounting and charitable activities and retired in her 80s. She was loved, respected and will be remembered by many all over the world. She is an inspiration to us all and her legacy is everlasting. Funeral service is scheduled on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at R.S. Kane Funeral Home, North York. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mrs. Hang Fung Chen's honor to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada (www.heartandstroke.ca
) or Alzheimer Society of Canada (email: info@alzheimer.ca) or Yee Hong Centre for Geriatric Care, Mississauga campus (www.yeehong.com/donation-form/
), donation hotline: 1-866-Yee-Hong (933-4664).