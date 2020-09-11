1/1
Hang Fung CHEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hang's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHEN, Hang Fung (nee CHONG) In Loving Memory of Mrs. Hang Fung Chen 1923 - 2020 Mrs. Hang Fung Chen, 97, born on November 19, 1923, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Mr. Yue Fat Chen. Mrs. Chen was born in Ningbo, China, to Mr. Yu Tong Chong and Mrs. Chui Ngor Chu Chong. She is survived by sons, Mr. Stephen Chen (Denise), Dr. William Chen (Kathy), daughters, Mrs. Ellie Flick (Dr. James), Dr. Lily Chen Yap (John), Mrs. Marion Yee (Glenn) and Mrs. Betty Garden (John). She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and spouses, 20 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren, and 8 nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by son Scott (Rosie). She became closely involved with the Cham Shan Buddhist Temple in Toronto. She volunteered as secretary, assisting with the temple's accounting and charitable activities and retired in her 80s. She was loved, respected and will be remembered by many all over the world. She is an inspiration to us all and her legacy is everlasting. Funeral service is scheduled on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at R.S. Kane Funeral Home, North York. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mrs. Hang Fung Chen's honor to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada (www.heartandstroke.ca) or Alzheimer Society of Canada (email: info@alzheimer.ca) or Yee Hong Centre for Geriatric Care, Mississauga campus (www.yeehong.com/donation-form/), donation hotline: 1-866-Yee-Hong (933-4664).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.S. Kane Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved