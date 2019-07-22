Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HANK ROSEN. View Sign Obituary

ROSEN, HANK November 21, 1928 July 21, 2019 We have lost a remarkable man. Hank Rosen passed away at 90 years old having enjoyed a full and long life. Husband of the late Ruth Rosen for 64 years. He was surrounded and is survived by his children, Cheryl Rosen (Daniel Drucker), Susan Rosen Speigel (David Speigel) and Michael Rosen, his grandchildren, Aaron Drucker (Nikki), Jeremy Drucker (Amy), Mitchell Drucker (Melissa), Laura, Eli and Ethan Speigel, Dean and Jonathan Rosen, and two great-grandchildren, Ben and Miles Drucker. Hank was born in Toronto, Ontario. He was the second child of Moshe and Dobra Rosenbaum. Hank was a well-known Toronto athlete - a baseball star in the 40s and 50s and a great tennis player. Hank was loved and respected by a large group of friends and family. He carried with him a kind of spark that charmed and enamoured. He was unwavering in his principles of loyalty and friendship. His memory will be cherished forever. Funeral services will be held at Holy Blossom Synagogue, 1950 Bathurst Street, Toronto at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019. Burial following at Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park, 6033 Bathurst Street, Toronto. Shiva to be held at 136 Dewbourne Aveune, Toronto, Monday, July 22 to Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Shiva services to be held at 8:00 p.m. Monday, July 22 to Thursday, July 25, 2019.

ROSEN, HANK November 21, 1928 July 21, 2019 We have lost a remarkable man. Hank Rosen passed away at 90 years old having enjoyed a full and long life. Husband of the late Ruth Rosen for 64 years. He was surrounded and is survived by his children, Cheryl Rosen (Daniel Drucker), Susan Rosen Speigel (David Speigel) and Michael Rosen, his grandchildren, Aaron Drucker (Nikki), Jeremy Drucker (Amy), Mitchell Drucker (Melissa), Laura, Eli and Ethan Speigel, Dean and Jonathan Rosen, and two great-grandchildren, Ben and Miles Drucker. Hank was born in Toronto, Ontario. He was the second child of Moshe and Dobra Rosenbaum. Hank was a well-known Toronto athlete - a baseball star in the 40s and 50s and a great tennis player. Hank was loved and respected by a large group of friends and family. He carried with him a kind of spark that charmed and enamoured. He was unwavering in his principles of loyalty and friendship. His memory will be cherished forever. Funeral services will be held at Holy Blossom Synagogue, 1950 Bathurst Street, Toronto at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019. Burial following at Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park, 6033 Bathurst Street, Toronto. Shiva to be held at 136 Dewbourne Aveune, Toronto, Monday, July 22 to Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Shiva services to be held at 8:00 p.m. Monday, July 22 to Thursday, July 25, 2019. Published in the Toronto Star on July 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close