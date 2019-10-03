BERNDT, HANNA ELISABETH A daughter of the late Wilhelm and Marie Lutz, passed away peacefully at Westside Revera Long Term Care on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the age 87. Predeceased by her daughter Marietta (Earle) and siblings Paul, Hermann, John, Fred, Christa and Lieselotte. Survived by her loving husband Gustav, daughter Tania (Perry), grandchildren Peter, Paul, Jessie, Chloe, Kale and her sister Sigrid. She will be fondly remembered for her gentle spirit, kind heart, steadfast faith and love for her family. Hanna will be greatly missed by friends and family here in Canada, in Germany and England. Her family would like to extend their gratitude to Mississauga Trillium Hospital and Westside Revera LTC for their care. Visitation to be held at the Glendale Funeral Home, 1810 Albion Rd. (at Hwy. 27), 416-679-1803, on Thursday, October 3rd from 5-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 4th at 11 a.m. at St. Philip's Lutheran Church, 61 West Dean Dr. in Etobicoke. There will be an hour of visitation prior to the commencement of the service. Interment at Glendale Memorial Gardens.

