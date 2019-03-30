Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HANNA TIEMANN. View Sign







TIEMANN, HANNA 1926 - 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Hanna Tiemann aged 92. She was predeceased by her husband, Henry and her sisters Maria von Behren and Elizabeth Schuklat (Joachim). Hanna was born in Suedhemmern in the district of Minden, Westphalia, Germany, where she grew up along the Mittelland canal. At school she excelled in the study of the English language which led eventually to secretarial work with the Lutheran World Federation. In 1954 she arrived in Ottawa where she married her fiancé, Henry, who had trained as a forester in Germany. They now moved to Saskatchewan, he as a forester and she as a secretary. After three years in Saskatchewan they moved to Toronto to work in their respective careers. Hanna worked as a secretary with the Canadian Red Cross and Canadian Mental Health Association. Always involved with current events and social issues they contributed to the work of the African Students Foundation at nearby University of Toronto. Hanna continued as an executive secretary to Thomas J. Bata and eventually in 1970 she and Henry purchased their dream house in Don Mills. Hanna was a great lover of cats, a keen gardener, an avid reader, a classical music enthusiast and a supporter of the the opera. Special thanks to the staff at Gibson Long Term Care for their kind and loving care. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca Her favourite greeting was "I Love you!" May you rest in peace, Hanna, knowing that we love you. Funeral Home Heritage Funeral Centre

