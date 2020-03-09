|
KATZ, HANNAH It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Hannah Katz, who passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020 at One Kenton Place, Toronto. Beloved wife of the late Myer Katz. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Elaine and Eric Ostfield, and Sherry and Elliott Ocopnick. She was the last of her generation. Proud Bubby of Michael and Paula, Laurel and Emmanuel, Robert and Elisha, Jaclyn and Aaron. Caring Great-Bubby of Jax, Charley, and Emma. Remembered by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Special heartfelt thanks to her dedicated caregivers Necie, Venus, Teresa and Cresin, the staff at One Kenton Place, and the staff at North York General Hospital. Memorial donations may be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation, 416-489-7111, or the North York General Hospital Foundation, 416-756-6944.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2020