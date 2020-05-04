BORDAN, HANOCH Hank passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020 at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto. He joins his beloved wife of 27 years, Joy, who died in 2015, and leaves two daughters, Linda Hargreaves and Nancy Bordan, and a son, Robert Bordan and his wife, Tory Duignan, his grandson, Maximilian Hargreaves, granddaughter, Jacquiline Hargreaves, and step-grandson, Shaun LeClerc and his wife, Danielle Walker, and their daughters, Caitlyn and Fiona. Hank was born on March 2nd, 1929 in Montreal, second child of Abraham and Dora Bordan. He went to McGill where he studied History and then moved to New York where he became a journalist and worked for a variety of newspapers. In 1973 he moved with his wife, Bernice Bordan (deceased), and three children to Toronto and began working at the Toronto Star newspapers, where he stayed until he retired in 1989. They joined Har Zion Temple in 1973 and were active members until present day. Hank was always very active in the Jewish religion and when he moved to the Upper Beach area became a member of the Beach Hebrew Institute in the Beaches area of Toronto. He married Joy Luba in 1988 and they were inseparable until her death in February 2015. After retirement, Hank continued his passion for learning, people and his love of Judaism. He was a member of two different bridge groups, singing groups and took and taught classes at the Life Institute at Ryerson University. He led services, taught courses, and wrote books and painted. He wrote plays and acted in short plays, one even with his wife. He also loved mathematics and geometry and would attest to this every chance he got. He was a member of the Gilbert and Sullivan Society which he joined a few years ago and performed with them as well. He was a member of the Men's Bridge Club and even dressed as Santa to perform for his singing group last year. His joie de vivre was always something that people remembered him for and he will never be forgotten. He loved travelling and he and Joy travelled all over Europe and Israel several ketimes as well as took their love of travel on the Queen Elizabeth II twice over. Another passion was his eclectic and broad taste in books. Anyone who knew Hank knew his love for books and his home had many bookcases and shelves with books of history, Judaism, Sherlock Holmes, and comedy. Hank was a shining light and a tour de force. He added not only indomitable energy, but intelligence and wit and charm to any event or livingroom. He will be sorely missed. Charities were something that Hank felt strongly about. If you feel so moved, Hank's memory would be honoured by a donation to his most favourite charities: United Jewish Appeal, New Israel Fund, United Way, Amnesty International, Doctors Without Borders, John Howard Society, Canadian Wildlife Federation, or Canadian Civil Liberties Association.



