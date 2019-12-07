Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hansjörg Karl KUHN. View Sign Obituary

KUHN, Hansjörg Karl February 23, 1939 - November 11, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the death of George (Hansjörg) Kuhn on November 11, 2019, after succumbing peacefully to congestive heart failure. George was predeceased by his beloved wife Kay and brother Herbert. He will be deeply missed by his son Joergen (Soehnli), daughter-in-law Courtney (Likins), grandson Raef, his brothers, Danny Kuhn and Niklaus Kuhn, and his many nieces, nephews and friends. Born in Zurich, Switzerland, he was the second youngest of four boys; with whom he had a loving and enduring relationship. After serving in the Swiss National Army and becoming a 2nd Lieutenant, George began the first of countless travels migrating to London, England to begin his career in Freight Forwarding (Logistics)...his mother Josie always attributed this experience to George's perfect Schweizerdeutsch English accent. After England, George travelled to Marseille, France, where he met the perfect Bouillabaisse. George sailed to New York City in 1969 - his longest voyage yet (as the cargo ship lost its rudder in the middle of Atlantic), it would also become the most fortuitous, as it was here that he met the love of his life, Kay, shortly after arriving. Arm in arm, George and Kay would travel first back to Switzerland and then onto Japan, as George began a lifelong career in freight forwarding and logistics. George headed the Asian division of Danzas and called Tokyo his home for 4 years before repositioning to Toronto to start the Canadian division. He was known by all who worked with him as a principled and generous man and he could remember the name and face of every person at his 100+ employee company. George remained integral to Freight Forwarding in Canada and helped start, and later ran Canadian International Freight Forwarders Association. George was a true family man and was devoted to his beloved Kay and Joergen, and was delighted by the addition of a daughter (in-law) and grandson later in life. He felt truly blessed and almost daily remarked that he had absolutely nothing to want for. George's graciousness and warmth will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A celebration of George's life will be held in early January 2020. Please contact Joergen Kuhn, his son, for details at



