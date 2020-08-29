PILLER, HARALD (HAROLD) CARL December 12, 1932 – August 23, 2020 On behalf of the entire Piller Family, we are deeply saddened by the passing of Harald (Harold) Carl Piller. Harold was a good man and husband, a great father, a most wonderful Grandad, and a very proud new great-grandfather. He was a devoted son, a loving big brother, an uncle who admired all his nieces and nephews, both here and in Vienna, and a most supportive great-uncle Harold to their children. He was always ready to celebrate birthdays, milestones and achievements, never forgetting a date. He was warm and welcomed everyone, and because of his generosity and sincerity, he developed special relationships. Harold lived in the same neighbourhood for over 60 years, his neighbours were like family. He was a good listener and confidant. We will all miss him for many reasons. At 87, after recovering from a mild stroke on April 3rd, he finally retired and closed his "shop," INDUSTRIAL MOULDS LIMITED, where he went every day since opening in the early 1960's. Harold was born in Vienna, Austria, on December 12, 1932 to Rudolph and Maria Piller. He arrived to Canada by boat in May 1953, and a few years later married his (predeceased 1982) wife Ilse and raised their two children, Peter and Denise. Harold's unexpected passing leaves us all heavy hearted. We will all miss him dearly. If Harold were here today, he would whole heartedly thank everyone for their love and kindness and for the support everyone gave during these unprecedented times. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private family gathering will take place on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home (159 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto), followed by a burial at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation to a worthy cause of your choice – that's what Harold would say.