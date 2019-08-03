KRIEBER, HARALD FRIEDRICH 1946 - 2019 Harald passed away in Toronto on July 7, 2019. He will be missed by many. Beloved brother of Irmgard, Hildegard and Hans. Forever remembered and loved by Helen and Kimberly. Harald grew up in the Salzburg region of Austria and came to Canada as a cheerful young man. Later settling in Toronto, he worked as a skilled machinist, lead hand and foreman. Curious and clever, he could build and fix anything. A memorial service and reception will be held at St. Andrew's United Church, 117 Bloor Street East, Toronto, on Thursday, August 15, at 7:00 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2019