PINNA, HARALD Died peacefully in his Toronto home February 4, 2020. Born in Estonia on November 21, 1925, Harald will be sadly missed by friends and family in Canada and Estonia. In keeping with Harald's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be held on February 22, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Ehatare Retirement Home, 40 Old Kingston Rd., Scarborough. All are welcome. Memorial donations to a charity supporting animal welfare would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020