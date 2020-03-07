|
SCHULTZ, HARDY KENNETH March 15, 1928 – February 27, 2020 We are saddened to announce Hardy's passing at St. Joseph's Health Centre, Toronto, at the age of 91. Beloved husband of 56 years to the late Gwen (2003). Devoted father to Debbie, David (Rowena) and John. Grandfather to Robert and Lisa. Brother to the late June (Carmen) Artmont and uncle to their children, Frank, Lyn and Lisa (Carson). Brother-in-law to the late Anne and Wayne Hinsley and uncle to their daughter Cathi Keene. Also brother-in-law to the late Jim Dunford, Rick Dunford and Kim Jones. Dedicated employee of PPG Canada. In retirement, he enjoyed watching sports, TCM, doing crossword puzzles and playing Solitaire and Scrabble. His sense of humour actually kept us going in his final days. At his request, his body has been donated to the University of Toronto for Anatomical Study and Medical Research. There will be no service. Donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020