HUBBLE, HARLEY HOWARD Passed away suddenly at Delmanor Retirement Home on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the age of 88. Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret whom he was married to for 64 years; his parents Everett and Mabel; and brothers Burton and Donald. Loving father to Gord (Gerry), Doug (Loralie) and Kathryn (Ross). Cherished grandpa to Christopher, James, Emma, Sara, Jake and Ben. Harley worked at ADT Security Systems for 42 years. He was a kind and selfless soul who was always there to help others, and he will be missed by the many people whose lives were better for knowing him. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) on Sunday, January 12th from 3:30 - 5:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel on Monday, January 13th at 11:00 a.m. If desired, donations may be made to either the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Sunnybrook Foundation. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020