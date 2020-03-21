|
BROWNE, HAROLD January 24, 1933 - March 10, 2020 Harold passed away peacefully early on March 10, 2020 in his 88th year. Loving Husband to June (Blomfield) of 61 years. Survived by siblings Eleanor and Bobby, predeceased by Dorothy and Bill. Much loved Father to Andrew (Fay), Tracey (Fraser), Wayne, and Jennifer (Philip). Proud Granddad to Vanessa, Dylan, Bryn, Sophie, Caitlin, Matthew, Liam and Declan. Harold worked for the Ministry of the Environment and the Ontario Water Resources Commission as a P.Eng. (University of Toronto) from the early 1960s to his retirement in 1998. He was an avid tennis player, cook and enthusiastic gardener who loved walking his Cocker Spaniels. He was active in his church and coined many a phrase and created many long-lasting nicknames for colleagues and friends. Everyone who knew him enjoyed his witty sense of humour. The family is limited to a private Service at St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole, Anglican Church on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in North York. The Rev. Lisa Newland will officiate the service. A Celebration of Life for Harold will be rescheduled in the coming months once we get through this epidemic. In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation of which Harold canvased for over 25 years.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020