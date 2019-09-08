CLARKE, HAROLD Surrounded by his family on September 5, 2019, at Trillium Hospital - Mississauga. Loving husband of the late Annie Cavell and father to Gary Albert and Susan Cavell (Ren), grandfather to Karen (Ian) and Jason (Mary Jean) and great-grandfather to Caitlin, Emma and Zoey. He will be missed and forever loved. Family and friends will be received for visitation at Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas Street West, Etobicoke, ON, between 5 and 8 p.m., Monday, September 9th and on Tuesday, September 10th, at 10 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m., in the Chapel. Following the service we will gather for a reception followed by interment at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 2700 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON. If desired, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 8, 2019