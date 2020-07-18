JAMIESON, HAROLD DOUGLAS In his 95th year, our Dad passed away peacefully in hospital after a sudden illness on July 8, 2020. He was born on his family farm in Kettleby on December 31, 1925. After 70 years of marriage, his wife Vera (Baine) died May 19, 2016. Father to Marian (Jim) Hobbs, Sue (John) Kendall, Debby (Ivan) Janda, Paul (Violet) Jamieson. Grandfather to Jeff (Michelle), Carolyn (Chris), Roblyn (Sonny), Dale (Valerie), Stephanie (Darren), Paul (Stephanie), Alan (Mayuko), Krista (Dan), and Kylie. Great-grandfather to Julia, Aiyana, Leonard, Tristan, Madilyn, Evan, Katie, Edmond, and Luke. Remembered by his sisters Merle Trebble, Ruth Clark, and sister-in-law Joan Jamieson. Predeceased by his brother Gordon Jamieson and sister Mildred Barr. Harold trained as a gunner with the Canadian Air Force (1944-45) and was a proud Veteran and member of the Royal Canadian Legion. He belonged to the Scarborough Lions Club for many years. Harold was an avid curler at Tam Heather and Scarborough Golf and Country Club. The family has great memories of times spent at the family cottage on Miskwabi Lake in Haliburton that Harold built 50 years ago. A graveside service will be held in the fall at Kettleby Cemetery. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca