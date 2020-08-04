DUREY, HAROLD (TED) September 21, 1941 - August 1, 2020 Beloved husband, for nearly 54 years, of Virginia (Bevan). Devoted father to his daughters, Tracey Weintraub and Arden French. Proud father-in-law of Doron Weintraub and David French. Cherished papa to his four grandchildren, Jack, Charlie, Lauren and Audrey. Dear brother and brother-in-law to Carl and Pat Durey, Joan and the late Harold Ollerenshaw, and the late Margaret and Mac MacDonald. Predeceased by his parents, Harold and Sheila Durey. Ted was retired from The Ministry of Transportation Ontario after 36 years of service, and was a Past Master of the Thornhill Masonic Temple (Patterson Lodge). What he will be most remembered for was his lifetime love of golf. Growing up in Willowdale, Ted discovered golf as a young boy while caddying. Being the smallest and youngest, he was usually the last one hired for the day and often, the clubs stood taller and weighed more than him, but he persevered and quickly picked up the game. Ted was a longtime member of the former Uplands Golf Club, and later a member of Thornhill Country Club. For most weekends (and some weekdays) of his life until illness, Ted could be found on the course perfecting his game. Visitation will be held at the R.S Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York, on Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation in Ted's memory to a charity of your choice. Condolences can be left at www.rskane.ca
. Dad, you have fought hard and now it is time to rest. We love you.