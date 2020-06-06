FILE, DR. HAROLD EDWIN DENISON It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Dr. Harold Edwin Denison File. He passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020, in his 77th year. Denis will be sadly missed by his children Beth (Jim), Casey (Lisa) and Laura (Chase). Proud grandfather to Cierra, Paige, Lachlan, Robyn, Isla and Spencer. Survived by his sister Betty Jean Farran and his niece Jessie Dodd (Stephen). Denis was a retired Optometrist with prominent practices in Yorkville and Hamilton for over 40 years. Denis spent all his downtime at his cottage on Beaver Lake. This is where he shared his love for the outdoors, hunting and fishing, with his family and friends. More recently he could be found sitting on the deck overlooking the lake. He lived life to the fullest and on his terms. A celebration of life will be announced at a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store