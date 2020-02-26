|
MORRISON, HAROLD ELGIN (Former Train Dispatcher with CN Rail, 46 years) At Mackenzie Health, Richmond Hill, on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Gloria (nee Yoemans), loving father of Leanne Morrison-Freed (Daryl) and Darlene Morrison. Grandfather to Rayne and Daniel. Brother of Donny Morrison and Roger Morrison and the late Jack and Ernie Morrison and Margaret Judd. Friends may call at the Marshall Funeral Home, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Friday from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. Service in the chapel on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Spring interment, Barrie Union Cemetery. Donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 26, 2020