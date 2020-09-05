COLLINS, Harold Herbert Member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #112, Past President Whitby Letter Carriers, Past President Whitby Kinsmen (K40), Past President Heritage Club, member of Oshawa FSNA. Peacefully, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Monday, August 31, 2020, in his 89th year. Beloved husband of Roma for 62 years. Loving father of Darlene Codd (Michael) and Dave. Proud grandfather of Lee and Holly. Dear brother of Joan Logan, Leonard and Douglas. He will be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. As per Harold's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to W.C. Town Funeral Chapel, Whitby. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Fund or the Charity of your Choice. Condolences maybe expressed online at wctownfuneralchapel.com