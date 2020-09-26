BLACKWELL, HAROLD JAMES (JIM) R. August 25, 1924 - September 19, 2020 Jim was a World War II veteran, and a fiercely proud member of the Irish Regiment of Canada. He served in Canada, England, Italy, and Holland. Post-war, he was a member of the Canadian Militia for a number of years. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Eve, in 2014. Left to mourn are his two families, and his special companion, and eventual caregiver, Christa. He was loved and will be missed by Christa, his son, Drew, his grandchildren, and his nephew, John (Karen) Agnew. Dad had a special and loving relationship with Eve's children and grandchildren. Graham (Lois), Phill (Patricia), and Gary (Radika) cared deeply for Dad. To their children, he was known affectionately as "uncle Jim". Dad was a man of many talents: gardener, artist, woodworker, and singer. He read voraciously, and takes so much knowledge with him, especially about all things military. He was an engaging conversationalist who left an indelible impression on all who knew him. At Dad's request, there will be no funeral or celebration of life. Cremation has taken place. He will join Eve, and his mom and dad in Newmarket cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store