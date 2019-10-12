WILLIAMS, HAROLD KEITH RAF – WWII Veteran Peacefully, in his 97th year, surrounded by family and friends at Hill House Hospice on Monday, October 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Jeanette (nee Thomas) for 59 years. Loving father of children Gregory (Betty) with grandchildren, Heather, Wendy and Robert; Tanya (partner Rob) with grandchildren Cierra, Rachael, Cole; and Peter. Great-grandfather to William, David, Keira, Lochlan and Liam. Remembered by sisters Margaret (Jamaica), Celine (Florida) sisters-in-law Esmine, (Toronto) Marjorie, (Jamaica) Norma, (Florida), Barbara (Neville, Florida) brother-in-law Michael (Jamaica). He was loved by everyone he met and touched so many lives. Memorial contributions in Keith's memory can be made to: Hill House Hospice, 36 Wright Street, Richmond Hill, ON, L4C 4A1.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 12, 2019