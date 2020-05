Or Copy this URL to Share

McBRIDE, HAROLD It's with a sad heart that we announce the passing of Harold McBride on May 11, 2020. Husband of Maureen McBride, predeceased. Survived by his children, Helen, Bill, Mike, Kathleen and Jim; brothers, John, Ernie; and sister Renee, and predeceased by brother William.



