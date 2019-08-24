HIRD, HAROLD SCHOFIELD Harold passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre on August 18, 2019, just two days short of his 97th birthday. He was predeceased by his wife Jean and will be dearly missed by his children: Rick (Nancy), Rob (Rhonda), and Pam (Brian). He was a wonderful grandfather to Julie (Yen), Wendy (Gabe), Amanda (Andrew), Matthew, Heather (John), and Michelle (Doug) and a proud great-grandfather to Ethan, Jacob, Matthew, Aurora, Halle, Katherine, Isabelle, Abigail, and Jasper. The family would like to thank the staff in the L-wing 2nd Floor West at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre for the excellent care that Harold received for the few months that he was there. Visitation will be held at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Rd., Toronto, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 a.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 24, 2019