SMITHER, Harold Peacefully on July 30, 2019 at the age of 89. Loving husband of the late Jean (2007). Dear father of Steve (Ellen), Lloyd (Brenda), Sandra, Laurie-Ann (Dave), Dawn (Peter) and Irene. Predeceased by his daughter Patricia (1985). He will be sadly missed by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Harold is a Veteran of the Korean War, he served many years in the Canadian Navy as a Leading Seaman and later in life joined the Peel Regional Police. He grew up in Brampton, Ontario, one of three sons, predeceased older brothers (Roy and Lloyd), son of Irene and George Smither. As a young adult he joined the Canadian Navy where he eventually toured the world a couple of times on the HMCS Haida and other ships, after finally training as a submariner in Portsmouth, England. He spent many years there, as well as Halifax, NS and Brampton, ON. Family and friends will be received at Ward Funeral Home, 52 Main Street South, Brampton, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. Memorial Service to be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2019