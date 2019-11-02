STANKAITIS, HAROLD Passed away on October 12, 2019, at the age of 84. Predeceased by his loving parents John (Stankus) and Alma. He will be missed by his many cousins and extended family and friends. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Road (north of Lawrence Ave.), Weston, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of service in the chapel at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Sanctuary Park Cemetery. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019