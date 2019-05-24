Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAROLD THOMAS ROWE. View Sign Obituary

Passed away peacefully on May 20, 2019. He was born on January 24, 1937 in Bedeque, PEI, to Francis and Leora (Woodsworth) Rowe. Harold attended a one-room schoolhouse in Bedeque and in later years advanced his education at Univeristy of Toronto. He relocated to Montreal in the sixties where he married Jennifer Mary Burke of Doncaster, England. He later moved to Toronto where he worked in funeral services, insurance and for the provincial government. He was often lured back to PEI to reacquaint himself with the "Island" way of life. He was a voracious reader with an interest in politics and business. In his later years, he'd travel to Florida to spend time near the ocean. Left to remember Harold are his children: Graham (Jill) and Elizabeth; and grandchildren: Sarah, Talia and GR. A ceremony and interment next to Jennifer at St. John's Cemetery, Norway, will be held on Saturday, May 25th at 11:30 a.m. Published in the Toronto Star on May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

