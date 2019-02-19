WEISFELD, HAROLD "ZOLTZZ" Zoltzz Weisfeld, peacefully on February 18, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends. He will be forever cherished and missed by his loving wife Sharon. Devoted father and father-in-law of Sarah Kennedy and Michael Sammut, Sacha and Arif Nizami and Lara Weisfeld and Jeff Watson. Loving brother and brother-in-law of Sheila and Howard Mandel. Adored "Zay Zay" of Layla, Lenox, Jacob and Benjamin. He will be lovingly missed by his nieces and nephew and forever celebrated by his life-long friends Alan, Marty and Gary. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Shiva at 4 Deer Park Crescent, PH#A, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Sinai Hospital Foundation, 416-586-8203.

