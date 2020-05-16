HAYES, HAROLD WESLEY 1929 - 2020 Harold Hayes passed away peacefully at Scarborough General Hospital at the age of 90 on May 9, 2020. He is joined with his wife Anna Eleanor Hayes; they were married just shy of 60 years when Ellie died in 2015. Harold is survived by their son Brad Hayes, daughter-in-law Gwen Hayes and grandson Carden Hayes of Toronto; son Jeffrey Hayes, daughter-in-law Carine Souwerck, and granddaughter Dahlia Hayes who live in Belgium; and nephew John Hayes (Julia). He cherished an extended 'second family' (Gunson) and friends in New Zealand; neighbours on Beaufield; his many friendships ? the Beatty Boys, fellow golfers, and former colleagues. Harold was born in October 1929 and raised in Toronto in the Danforth and Coxwell area. In his youth he delivered the Telegram, played hockey and baseball, joined the Cubs and Scouts and went camping with his friends in the Don and Rouge Valleys. During the war he was proud to turn his pay packet over to his mum until the war ended and the men came home. Harold's career started at 18 as an apprentice with his dad's company, Power Cable Installations and then with Comstock. Some of his most memorable experiences came from his work with contractors – on a cross country road show for Goodyear Tire as a light and sound technician in the 1950s, and with Federal Pioneer Electric, which he joined in 1968 to create an electric heating division. He held various sales roles in the electrical distribution industry and was President of the Ontario Electric League in 1985. Harold worked into his mid-80s and considered his consulting work with Intellimeter Canada Inc. from 2000-2015 as the highlight of his career. Harold worked hard with Ellie to provide a good life for his family, create a stable environment, to help others, and support an ideal that people should choose their own direction in life. He often said that he'd had a very good life, and that he'd enjoyed every minute of it. Nicknamed 'Gabby' in his youth, Harold made friends easily and loved to talk about his work, camping, hitch-hiking to Balm Beach, dancing with Ellie, throwing a first pitch at a Blue Jays game, and golf. Harold loved to play golf. He joined Cedarbrae in his late teens and remained a member for the rest of his life, and enjoyed playing with friends there, at Oakridge, and many of the greatest clubs around the world. We are grateful for the many healthcare workers who provided compassionate care and comfort during his final days. In lieu of flowers, donations in Harold's memory to the Scarborough General Hospital Foundation would be appreciated.



