DAVIS, HAROLD WOLFE Age 93, passed away in Toronto on Saturday, January 18, 2020, surrounded by family. He was predeceased by his wife of 72 years, Evelyn Moraff Davis. They resided in Sydney, Cape Breton, most of their lives and moved to Toronto in 2013. Harold is survived by daughters Lynne Davis (Cameron Brown), Beverley Davis (Patrick Taylor), grandchildren Shira Taylor (Paul) and David Taylor (Kim) and great-grandson Jackson. Funeral services will be held at Steeles Memorial Chapel, Toronto, on Tuesday, January 21st at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Pardes Chaim Cemetery, Community Section. Shiva will be held at Kensington Place (Penthouse), 866 Sheppard Ave. W., Toronto, Tuesday (7-9 p.m.), Wednesday (1-4; 7-9 p.m.), Thursday (1-4; 7-9 p.m.), Friday (1-4 p.m.), Sunday (1-4 p.m.; 7-9 p.m). Evening services on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Donations to Hadassah-Wizo or a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 21, 2020