|
|
ARDAL, HARPA ASGRIMSDOTTIR June 21, 1925, Akureyri, Iceland - December 25, 2019, Toronto, Canada Master potter, glazing alchemist, Silver Contract Bridge Life Master, tennis ace, knitting genius, loving and generous mother, amma and yoga lover who would stand on her head with whoever could keep up with her. Predeceased by her husband Dr. Pall Ardal, professor emeritus, Queen's University, Kingston (March 25, 2003). Survived by her children, Frida, Maja, Sten, and Gim and their partners, 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Harpa was truly a force of nature who left her imprint on the world in Iceland, Edinburgh, Scotland (her home for 25 years), and Kingston, Ontario, where she lived for 45 years. A founding member of The Kingston Potter's Guild, Harpa will be remembered and cherished by her family, friends, everyone whose lives she touched, and the hundreds of people who have her beautiful ceramics. She may be gone but she will never be forgotten. A celebration of her life is planned on June 21st, the summer solstice. The family would like to thank the staff at Christie Gardens for her outstanding care in her last years.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 3, 2020