Dr. Harri RAMPRASAD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Harri RAMPRASAD.
Service Information
Highland Funeral Home
3280 SHEPPARD AVE. EAST
Scarborough, ON
M1T 3K3
(416)-773-0933
Obituary

RAMPRASAD, Dr. Harri June 8, 1940 – November 25, 2019 Passed away at his Thornhill home, surrounded, as always, by his loving family, after a battle with ALS and cancer. He is survived by his wife Elaine, children Wendy (Steve), Sunil (Julie) and Jonathan (Mary) and his beloved siblings and their families. Harri was a much-loved and respected physician and family man. Friends may visit at Highland Funeral Home, 3280 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough, on Friday, November 29th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Church of St. Andrew at 2333 Victoria Park Ave., Scarborough, on Saturday, November 30th at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Society or the Church of St. Andrew.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.