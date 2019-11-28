RAMPRASAD, Dr. Harri June 8, 1940 – November 25, 2019 Passed away at his Thornhill home, surrounded, as always, by his loving family, after a battle with ALS and cancer. He is survived by his wife Elaine, children Wendy (Steve), Sunil (Julie) and Jonathan (Mary) and his beloved siblings and their families. Harri was a much-loved and respected physician and family man. Friends may visit at Highland Funeral Home, 3280 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough, on Friday, November 29th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Church of St. Andrew at 2333 Victoria Park Ave., Scarborough, on Saturday, November 30th at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Society or the Church of St. Andrew.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 28, 2019