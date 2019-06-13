HARRIET (SCOTTY) GRIMBLY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HARRIET (SCOTTY) GRIMBLY.
Service Information
Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON
L9W 2C8
(519)-941-1392
Obituary

GRIMBLY, HARRIET (SCOTTY) (nee GIBSON) It is with great sadness that the family of Harriet Grimbly announces her passing after a brief illness, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Percy Grimbly. Loving mother of Jimmy, Larry (Gail), Bobby (Terry) and Kathy Merriman. Cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 14 great- grandchildren. A celebration of Harriet's (Scotty's) life will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Royal Ambassador Event Centre, 15430 Innis Lake Rd., Caledon, ON. Friends and family welcome. Come with special memories in mind to share. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.