GRIMBLY, HARRIET (SCOTTY) (nee GIBSON) It is with great sadness that the family of Harriet Grimbly announces her passing after a brief illness, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Percy Grimbly. Loving mother of Jimmy, Larry (Gail), Bobby (Terry) and Kathy Merriman. Cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 14 great- grandchildren. A celebration of Harriet's (Scotty's) life will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Royal Ambassador Event Centre, 15430 Innis Lake Rd., Caledon, ON. Friends and family welcome. Come with special memories in mind to share. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 13, 2019