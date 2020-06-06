HARRIET RALPH
RALPH, HARRIET November 22, 1917 – June 2, 2020 Passed away very peacefully at Bethany Lodge, in her 103rd year. Predeceased by her husband Harry, and sadly missed by her son Brian Ralph (Grace) and daughter Dian Cairns (Danny). Loving grandmother to Aaron (Gwen), Marianne, Jessica (Steve), Jeaninne (James), David, Daniel, Andrew (Rebecca) and Zach. Blessed great-grandmother to Harrison and Houston Black, and someone yet to come in August. Harriet was born in Cushendall, Northern Island, immigrating to Canada in the 1920s and spent her very full life as a devoted mother/grandmother, while pursuing a successful career in accounting. Grandma Harriett was strong, extremely generous and very caring. We are all better people for having had her in our lives. We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Bethany Lodge for the loving care she received. A special thank you to Murene, Janet and Corinne. In light of recent circumstances, a private family interment at St. John's Norway Cemetery will be held, and a Memorial Service at Markham Bible Chapel, when this is all over. In lieu of flowers, please kindly donate to Bethany Lodge in Grandma Harriett's memory. Safe in the arms of Jesus, reunited with her husband and our father Harry. Online condolences can be made at www.chapelridgefh.com


Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.
