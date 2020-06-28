HARRIETTE ROONEY
ROONEY, HARRIETTE Harriette Isabelle Rooney (nee Wilton), of Durham, passed away at Rockwood Terrace, Durham on Friday, June 26, 2020 in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the late Rev. Kenneth Rooney. Loving mother of Robert Rooney, Richard Rooney and his wife Laura Dinner, and Lois and her husband John Giurin. Cherished grandmother of David Giurin, Anna Giurin, William Rooney, and Trish Rooney. Dear sister of Robert "Bob" Wilton. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and her many beloved friends. Predeceased by her sister Anne Wilton and her brother Neil Wilton. The family would like to thank the staff at Rockwood Terrace for their tender loving care. A private service will be held. Friends and extended family are welcome to view the service via live stream on Monday, June 29th at 2 p.m. by visiting the McCulloch-Watson Home Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/mccullochwatson/). Interment at Maplewood Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to Durham Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the McCulloch-Watson Funeral Home, Durham.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 28, 2020.
