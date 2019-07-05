ROSE, HARRIETTE "JEAN" It is with great sadness that the family announces the peaceful passing of Jean Rose on June 28, 2019, in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her mother, Mildred Petrie Rose and her father, Arthur Rose. She will be dearly missed by her cousin Lillian Petrie Addorisio and her loving companions, Joan Marshall and Suzanne Marshall. Many thanks to Harmony Hills and staff for their gentle, loving care of Jean. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 7th, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Highland Funeral Home – Scarborough Chapel, 3280 Sheppard Ave. E. (Sheppard Ave. E. and Warden Ave. N.). A funeral mass will be held Monday, July 8th, at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Transfiguration, 11 Aldgate Ave., Etobicoke. Burial to follow at Springcreek Cemetery, 1390 Clarkson Rd. N., Mississauga.

