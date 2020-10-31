HAGAN, Harrilyn Anne "Lynn" February 27, 1937 - October 12, 2020 Lynn passed away peacefully, at Simcoe Manor LTC, in the presence of Ross her husband of 62 years. She is survived and lovingly remembered by husband Ross, son Michael, daughters Tammy and Kimberly, sister-in-law Jeannette, (Foster, deceased) grandchildren: Dylan, Natalie, Matthew and Micheal. Predeceased by her parents Harry and Anne Purvis and half sister Ailene. Lynn was a loving mother to her children and a caring angel to anyone in need of comfort and support. She loved listening to Elvis, the Beatles and the Sound of Music. She was a classy lady with a flare for fashion. Her favourite store to shop in was "The Room" in the Hudson Bay store at Fairview Mall. We would like to give a special offer of appreciation to the staff of Simcoe Manor for the caring and loving treatment they showed her when it was not possible for Ross to be present due to Covid. Cremation has taken place. A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Sick Childrens Hospital or The Salvation Army.



