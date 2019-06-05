CHARLES, Harrison Emmanuel Davidson "David" July 10, 1942 - June 1, 2019 Peacefully, after a short but valiant battle with cancer. His family was everything to him and he was missed the moment he left us. Our memories of him will continue to thrive through his wife, Jean, who was his rock until the end; his children, Kristen (Ron) and Gary (Eva); his grandchildren, Atticus, Marley, Nyla, Maximillian, Layla and Sebastian; his surviving sisters, Sheila, Jeanette (Keith) and Greta; and his nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, extended family and friends from St. Lucia (his birthplace), Canada and around the world. This ugly disease did not destroy the beautiful and plentiful relationships he forged or steal his faith. Thank you to all the family, friends, doctors and nurses who did everything they could to keep his soul strong and his body comfortable. Please join us at his funeral service, which will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church, 903 Giffard Street, Whitby, on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., with the interment to follow. Flowers gratefully accepted. Arrangements entrusted to W.C. Town Funeral Chapel, 110 Dundas Street East, Whitby. Donations can be made in David's name to the charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 5, 2019