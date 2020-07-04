BOWERS, HARRY The family of Harry Bowers are saddened to announce his passing on June 26, 2020, after a short illness. Having reached the grand age of 92, Harry was fortunate to have been surrounded by a loving family and friends from his early years and throughout his life. Harry was predeceased by his parents Harry Bowers, Sr. and Lizzie (Coward), as well as siblings George, Anne (Dickey), Evelyn (Aiken), Winifred (Howe), Maurice, Roy and Betty (Thain). He was also predeceased by his loving wife Dolores (Brown) and son Steven. After the death of his wife Dolores in 1984, Harry met Alberta Sparrow who become his close companion for 35 years, predeceasing him only last year. Harry is survived by his son Kevin, as well as by several nieces and nephews and extended family in the USA and England. Born in Toronto in 1928, Harry left school during WWII to seek employment as a lithographer at Rolph Clark Stone where he spent most of his working years. As a teenager, he and his twin brother Maurice both played the coronet at various Toronto events and competitions, including the 1947 Kiwanis Festival at Eaton Auditorium where they placed a first. From there, Harry and Maurice were asked to join the 48th Highlanders, with whom they were associated for a number of years. Harry will be remembered as a kind and generous man who always had time for an encouraging word, as well as a deeply-rooted streak of Bowers' mischief and humour. A small graveside service will take place at St. Jude's Church in Scarborough. There will be celebration of Harry's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 48th Highlanders Trusts, Moss Park Armory, 130 Queen St. E., Toronto.



