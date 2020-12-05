POWELL, HARRY BYRON Harry Byron Powell peacefully passed away in Toronto, November 23, 2020, with his partner, Diane Spurrell, at his side. He leaves behind his sisters, Lynn, Liz and Patti, daughter, Caron, grandchildren, Edie, Shane and Dylan. Harry had a zest for life and enjoyed experiences over possessions. He travelled across Canada, sharing his love for the outdoors, which began during his childhood in Grand Falls, Newfoundland. He also had a love of learning, receiving a Bachelors Degree in Science from Acadia University, and extending into a love of teaching, both professionally and by sharing his love of science with Caron and his nephews. Despite the challenges life dealt him, Harry always put himself in service to others and was generous with his love and care. His family finds peace in the knowledge that he is reunited with his wife, Linda, mother, Rea, father, Lester and brother, Lester Jr. At this time, no plans have been made for a memorial service. Please contact family directly for upcoming details. If you wish to make a donation in Harry's honour, please contact the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health or donate at give.camh.ca