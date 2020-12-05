1/
HARRY BYRON POWELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HARRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
POWELL, HARRY BYRON Harry Byron Powell peacefully passed away in Toronto, November 23, 2020, with his partner, Diane Spurrell, at his side. He leaves behind his sisters, Lynn, Liz and Patti, daughter, Caron, grandchildren, Edie, Shane and Dylan. Harry had a zest for life and enjoyed experiences over possessions. He travelled across Canada, sharing his love for the outdoors, which began during his childhood in Grand Falls, Newfoundland. He also had a love of learning, receiving a Bachelors Degree in Science from Acadia University, and extending into a love of teaching, both professionally and by sharing his love of science with Caron and his nephews. Despite the challenges life dealt him, Harry always put himself in service to others and was generous with his love and care. His family finds peace in the knowledge that he is reunited with his wife, Linda, mother, Rea, father, Lester and brother, Lester Jr. At this time, no plans have been made for a memorial service. Please contact family directly for upcoming details. If you wish to make a donation in Harry's honour, please contact the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health or donate at give.camh.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved