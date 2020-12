CHIN, HARRY Born in Newmarket, Ontario on June 10, 1923. Passed away at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre on November 25, 2020. He served in the RCAF in WWII. Employed by Canada Post thereafter until retirement. Survived by brothers Sam, George, Morley, Jack and Alan, and sister Mary, and all their families. Interment will be set at a later date due to COVID.



