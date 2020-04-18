FLETCHER, HARRY CLARKE Harry Clarke Fletcher, beloved husband of Carole Evelyn Fletcher, for 50 years, died April 6, 2020, at Sarsfield Colonial Home. He was born in England in 1937 and came to Canada in 1954, arriving in Toronto, Ontario, at the age of 17, looking for adventure. Between 1954 and 1964, he had numerous jobs with an overall passion for aviation, becoming a flying instructor in 1964. He started full-time with the County of Ontario as Chief of the land division. Harry was transferred to the Department of Municipal Affairs, Assessment Education Branch, when the County of Ontario amalgamated with the City of Toronto, and prepared a book on assessment mapping in 1967, which is still used today, produced a magazine called Aspects, and taught the assessment course at Seneca College. This led to a transfer to Ottawa to become a Valuation Manager with the Ministry of Revenue. Harry is best remembered as Vice-President of the Viceroy Group, providing professional assistance to a major client portfolio. He had a photographic memory and he also played the piano by ear. He is survived by his wife Carole, his brother David Clarke Fletcher and wife Carol, his sister Sheila Findlay, his niece Jean Bowden and husband James, and nephews, Scott Findlay and wife Sara, Michael Fletcher and Malcolm Fletcher and wife Cincy. Donations to Parkinson Canada, 4211 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ontario M2P 2A9, or a charity of your choice, would be appreciated.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.