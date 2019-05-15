EMPRINGHAM, HARRY DAVID Peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in his 87th year. Harry, beloved husband of the late Florence. Loving father of Brian (Marie), Shirley, Linda (Scots), Gary (Victoria) and Don. Grandpa will be lovingly remembered by Glenn, Kyle, Tracy, Cory, Stephanie, Robert, Mason, Charlotte and his great-grandchildren. Friends may call at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Service in our Chapel on Friday at 1 p.m. In memory of Harry, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 15, 2019