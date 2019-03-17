Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HARRY GEORGE COX. View Sign

COX, HARRY GEORGE (P. Eng) It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Harry George Cox, who went home to his Lord on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife and best friend of 59 years, Carmel. He is also mourned by his five children and their spouses: Linda Vincent (Steve), Claire Bentzen-Bilkvist (Eric), Patti Pumputis (Allen), Paul (Diane) and Jill Latondress (Dwayne). He was immensely proud of his grandchildren who had the great fortune of getting to spend so many years with him: Alek (Natalie) Kirsten (Dane), Steven, Dana, Charlie, Kadee (Addie), Eric, Allison, Nikki, Matthew, Melli, Siera and great-granddaughter Eleanor. He leaves a sister, Eileen Gorrill (Gord) who lives in Alberta, as well as many relatives on Carmel's side of the family. Harry was born and raised in Winnipeg, Manitoba on July 20, 1931 to Edith Georgina and Thomas William Cox. He was the first of his family to go to University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science and Engineering Degree and shortly after graduating moved to Toronto to work at General Electric. It was there, on a blind date, that he met Carmel and their life-long love affair began. In 1966, RCA opened a new plant in Midland, Ontario and Harry was appointed as the first Plant Engineering Manager. He and Carmel moved their 5 young children to Midland and Harry was extremely active in the community. He sat on the Library Board, the Tiny Tay Township Board, and was on the committee that rebuilt the Midland Arena after the fire in 1978. He was a member of Rotary for over 15 years, being very active in the executive committee and was proud to serve as President of the Rotary Club . He was awarded Rotary's highest honour - the Paul Harris Fellowship Award. On their return to Midland in retirement in 1996 he and Carmel became very involved in the Catholic parishes - working on the St. Catholic Cemetery Board and St. Vincent De Paul. He was a gifted DIY'er before the term was coined. He built a cottage from the ground up with the help of Carmel and 5 kids under the age of 12. (The cottage still stands – a testament to his abilities). His handyman skills were much appreciated and well utilized by his children as they bought their first fixer-upper houses. He could do plumbing, electrical, woodworking - his only missing skill was cleaning up after himself. He always left a trail of sawdust. Visiting hours will be held at Nicholls Funeral Home on Midland Ave., on Monday, March 18th from 7-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 19th at 11 a.m .at St Margaret's Church on Hugel St. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul; a charity that was near to his heart. He will be terribly missed but we will cherish many wonderful memories. Funeral Home Nicholls Funeral Home Ltd - Midland

330 Midland Ave

MIDLAND , ON L4R 3K7

