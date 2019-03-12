HALKET, Harry George 1926 - 2019 Passed away peacefully at the St. Joseph's Health Centre, Guelph on Saturday, March 9, 2019, in his 93rd year. Harry was the beloved husband of the late Anne Sinclair (Gill) Halket (2018). He leaves behind his loving children Craig Halket (Ina), Ross Halket (Linda) and Carole Morrison (John); grandchildren Ashley, Christopher, Gregory, Andrew, Jeffrey and Heather; and 10 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service to celebrate Harry's life will be held at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph, on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Donation cards are available at the funeral home, or donations and condolences may be sent online at gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 12, 2019