Service Information STODDART FUNERAL HOME 24 Mill Street Lindsay , ON K9V 2L1 (705)-324-3205 Obituary

PINNEY, HARRY H. At Caressant Care, Lindsay, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at age 97. Predeceased by wife of 69 years, Pearl (2015), sister Betty Wilson and daughter-in-law Leona, as well as numerous other cherished relatives and friends. Loving and beloved father of Jan, Steven and his wife Judy, as well as his three step-grandsons, Andrew, Graham and Ross and seven great-grandchildren. Harry was exceptionally talented in whatever he put his hand to, from building his first house in Willowdale, to building a remarkable career and reputation in the elevator business, retiring from Montgomery in 1983. Not content to be inactive, he started his own elevator business with his wife, which they called Pinnco. He had tutored son Steven from a very early age on the ups and downs of the business and later when Harry retired again (sort of!) his son took over the running of the business. Harry then decided a life of leisure was not for him and he took up bird carving, only to discover he had a real talent for it, even winning first prize for a novice one year at the Buckhorn Festival. Harry was very proud of his service as a Staff Sergeant in REMY company during WWII and was a lifelong member of the Royal Canadian Legion. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay K9V 2L1 (705-324-3205), on Saturday, May 18th from 12:00 noon until time of funeral service in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery, Lindsay. Comrades of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 67, Lindsay and visiting comrades are asked to assemble at the funeral home for a service at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be directed to

