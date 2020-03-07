Home

HOWARTH, HARRY April 21, 1926 - February 27, 2020 Merchant Navy officer, avid sailor all his life, avid reader and professional crossword solver. "He has sailed away, February 27th, 2020", pipe in his mouth, favorite book in his hand. He is having a pint with his brother-in-law, Frank. Reminiscing about the "old days", the Habs and the Leafs. He leaves behind "his beloved", Joyce, a sister and brother, nieces and nephew, great-niece and nephews. There are many friends who are going to miss his "wicked" sense of humour and his many stories. He may be gone, but he will NEVER be forgotten.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020
